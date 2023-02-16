Frances P. Montez

Frances P. Montez, 85, born April 15, 1937, in Safford, Ariz., passed away in her Thatcher home at 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Frances was the first of 10 children born to parents Trinidad Polanco Montez of Thatcher, and Dolores Padilla Montez of Safford. She is predeceased by her father (Feb. 22, 1970), and her mother (Dec. 15, 2007); brothers Ernesto Conrad “Netto” Montez (June 26, 1946), Leonardo P Montez (March 14, 2011), Jose Luis “Louie” Montez (Aug. 18, 2018), and nephew Anthony Gilbert Montez (July 19, 1964).

