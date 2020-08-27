Frank Carman Bowler was born on June 16, 1933 in Woodruff, Arizona to John Albert Bowler and Minnie Heward Bowler. Frank was the sixth of seven children born to John and Minnie. Frank's siblings include: Laurie Bowler, Albert Vernon Bowler, Marion Bowler DeSpain Boyce, Elda Bowler Lewis, John Lehi Bowler, (Frank Carmen Bowler), and Philip Ray Bowler.
Frank married the queen of his heart, Marilyn Louise Hester On December 7, 1956 in Holbrook, AZ; They were married for over 63 years. Frank and Marilyn have four children: Brenda Lee Herbert Trask (Robert "Bear"), Kevin Bruce Bowler (Pauline), Ryan Keith Bowler (Lisa), and Rhonda Kay Bowler Curtis (Calvin). Frank and Marilyn have 12 grandchildren: Amber (Faith), Matthew, Russell, Ashley (Joe), Zachariah (Audrey), Mikaela, Shannen (Len), Jessica, Cliff (Elizabeth), Jeb (Nancy), Kailey, and Kenzie. Frank and Marilyn also have 11 great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Cody, Shyla, Dalton; David and Dhanyel; Maverick and Avrey; Gavin, Xavion, Roman; Anjelica, Lloyd, and Cameron.
Frank was a Korean War veteran, and he was the Exalted Ruler of the Safford BPOE Elks Lodge twice. He was very involved in the charity work for the Lodge and in other aspects of his life.
Frank's first career was as a logger falling timber all across the state of Arizona. Then, in 1969, he purchased a large quantity of bee hives from his mentor, Alfred H. Kenson. It was then that Frank established his honey company, "Bowler Honey and Pollination," and he continued his honey business until his passing on July 28, 2020.
Frank was always extremely devoted to his family, and they were all the joy of his life. Frank loved spending time hunting, fishing, and camping with his family, and he will be greatly missed!