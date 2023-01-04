Frank Coronado Chavez, of Thatcher, AZ quietly entered into eternal rest in the early morning of Friday, December 9th, 2022, at the age of 57 with his children and family by his side. Frank also known to many as Pancho was born on July 28th, 1965 in Bisbee, AZ to Jessie and Lupe Chavez. At the age of ten years old Pancho and family moved to Thatcher, where he attended Thatcher Elementary, Junior High, and High School. Pancho was a talented athlete who played for the Thatcher Football team as a defensive tackle, and offensive guard. He was also involved in powerlifting, track and field, The Chicano Club, and wood shop. This is where he discovered his passion for wood working and continued to craft furniture for his family as a hobby. Pancho graduated from Thatcher High School in 1983. He met and married Irma Urquidez of Safford, AZ in 1986, and had 4 children together. Frank was always a hard worker and provider for his family. He got his first job at the early age of 12 years old on a paper route, he then started roofing with Ferrins Construction, and in 1983 he was hired at Phelps Dodge in Morenci, AZ as a security guard. Pancho worked his way up the ladder as a heavy equipment operator then became a supervisor at Freeport McMoran. He worked for Freeport McMoran for 30 years and medically retired in 2013. He was involved in the Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church where he completed his Cursillo and would also help with events such as the Pilgrimage, and youth groups.
In addition to being a devoted father his hobbies were grilling and spending quality time with his family and friends, he also enjoyed hunting, cheering for his favorite football team the Dallas Cowboys, and watching his children and grandchildren play sports.
Frank Chavez leaves to mourn: His 5 children, Adam McNette of Phoenix, Michael Chavez (Michael) of Peoria, Jessie Chavez Maldonado (Brannon) of Gilbert, Frank Chavez Jr. of Gilbert, Marcus Chavez (Cynthia) of Thatcher. His 7 Grandchildren Noah, Maddox, Luke, Bronxton, Mia, Ezekiel, and Isaiah. His parents Lupe and Jessie Chavez of Thatcher. His siblings Patrick Chavez (Misty) of Morenci, Lupe Chavez Jr. (Terry) of Thatcher, Debbie Chavez (Kim) of Thatcher; and many nieces and nephews.