Fred G. Burrell
Fred G. Burrell, age 92, went to Heaven surrounded by his family on August 9, 2020 in his hometown of Safford, AZ.
Fred is survived by his longtime companion Rosita, son Carlos Burrell, daughter Kelly Menefee, grandchildren, Tim and Tom Summers, Michelle and Brittany Burrell, Kennedy Shepard, 12 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Romelia, sister Geneva, and grandsons Chris and Eli.
Fred loved sports, he excelled in football, track, golf and bowling, his hobbies included reading, watching old westerns and loved playing cards at any casino.
He found tranquility working on projects around his home.
Fred served in the U.S. Navy During WWII, after the service, he married Tina Garcia of San Jose, Az, they remained together for 37 years. In 1950 he began his career as a barber For the next 14 years. He then transitioned into a business owner of Cactus Liquor, Freddie’s 191 Radiator and Air Filter, he continued to work in partnership with his son until three weeks before his passing.
Fred served many people here on this earth, now it’s his time to serve our lord at his new home address “heaven.”
Due to the recent pandemic, the family has chosen to hold private services.