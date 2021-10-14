Freddie Clarkston, of Safford, entered into the eternities Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. He was 72.

Services will be conducted Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home. Military honors will be conferred following services.

Family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at noon until service time at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Freddie Clarkston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments