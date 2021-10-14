Freddie Clarkston Oct 14, 2021 Oct 14, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Freddie Clarkston, of Safford, entered into the eternities Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. He was 72.Services will be conducted Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home. Military honors will be conferred following services.Family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at noon until service time at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Freddie Clarkston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Condolence Military Honors Freddie Clarkston Service Friend Arrangement Load comments Most Popular Found body believed to be that of missing woman Victim found Saturday likely struck and killed by vehicle New skatepark to be finished by Dec. 31 Pearl Irene Hernandez Clifton Circle K set to open Thursday Richard Billingsley remembered for his 'brilliant' mind, helpful nature Claudia VerLynn McGuire McEuen Bicyclist killed on U.S. 70 Three minutes with...Mandi Moffett COVID cases, hospitalizations decreasing statewide Sign up for our email newsletters