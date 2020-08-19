Frederick R. Smith
Frederick R. Smith, 72 of DeLeon, Texas and formerly of Central, Arizona, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 in Early, Texas.
He was born on February 13, 1948 in Wilmington, Delaware to Frederick C. and Anna Mary Lee Smith. Fred grew up in Pennsylvania and joined the United States Air Force in 1967. He had achieved the rank of sergeant at the time of his discharge in 1972. After his discharge he relocated to Arizona, married and had a son, Clint.
In February 1980 he married Leola Hooper Hinton. Fred and Leola made their home in Pima and Central until moving to DeLeon, Texas in 2006. Fred supported Leola in building the current charter school; Discovery Plus Academy which they founded. Fred was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend to many. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed going to auctions, traveling, and spending time on the ranch.
He is survived by son Clint (Amy) Smith, his sister Anne M. Smith, stepsons Leon (Debi) Hinton, Rodney Hinton, Wyatt (Ashton) Hinton, and Ted Hinton. Grandchildren Alana & Kiera Smith, Josh, Skyler, Landon, Christopher (Shelby), Brandon, Teagan, Dustin, Ashley, Hunter, Ann, Stacen, Sophie, Baker and Gunner Hinton; seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years Leola Smith; parents, Frederick and Anna Smith; sister Nancy L. Smith; brother David C. Smith; stepson Ross Hinton; stepdaughter Danette Hinton; grandson Ben Lund and granddaughter Natalie Hinton.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Pima Cemetery in Pima, Arizona.