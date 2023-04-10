Freida Elizabeth Earvin

It is with saddened hearts we announce that Frieda Elizabeth Earvin, passed away in Safford, Ariz., on April 3, 2023. Frieda was born on Oct. 15, 1941, to Dorothy Elizabeth (Rogers) Littleton and Leroy Scott Littleton in Bisbee, Ariz.

Frieda is survived and will be missed dearly by her son, John Earvin, of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Debbie Earvin Barnes (Quentin); grandchildren Tyrel Jay Taylor (Michaella), Alyssa Nichole Hille (Adam), Dylan Tyler Phelps (Madison) and Brock Barnes, six great-grandchildren, Lyric, Rome, Osean, Kaia, Ivy and Naomi; sister Mabel Louise Lamb (J.H. Lamb) of Biggers, Ark.; brother Jacob John Littleton of McNeal, Ariz.; sister-in-law Betty Littleton (Leroy) of Tucson, Ariz.; brother-in-law Marvin Reynolds of Bisbee, Ariz., and many nieces and nephews.

