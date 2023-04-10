Freida Elizabeth Earvin

It is with saddened hearts we announce that Frieda Elizabeth Earvin, passed away in Safford, Ariz., on April 3, 2023. Frieda was born on Oct. 15, 1941, to Dorothy Elizabeth (Rogers) Littleton and Leroy Scott Littleton in Bisbee, Ariz.
Frieda is survived and will be missed dearly by her son, John Earvin, of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Debbie Earvin Barnes (Quentin); grandchildren Tyrel Jay Taylor (Michaella), Alyssa Nichole Hille (Adam), Dylan Tyler Phelps (Madison) and Brock Barnes, six great-grandchildren, Lyric, Rome, Osean, Kaia, Ivy and Naomi; sister Mabel Louise Lamb (J.H. Lamb) of Biggers, Ark.; brother Jacob John Littleton of McNeal, Ariz.; sister-in-law Betty Littleton (Leroy) of Tucson, Ariz.; brother-in-law Marvin Reynolds of Bisbee, Ariz., and many nieces and nephews.
Frieda was proceeded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Clarence Ray Earvin, of Safford; brother Leroy Scott Littleton Jr. (Betty), and sister Judith Ann Reynolds (Marvin) of Bisbee.
Frieda graduated from Bisbee High School. She married Clarence on Dec. 18, 1963.
Frieda attended San Jose Bible Baptist Church in Bisbee, and First Baptist Church and New Testament Baptist Church in Safford.
Frieda’s younger years were spent on the railroad, as her father was a welder. She loved spending time camping in the mountains, reading her Bible, listening to Gospel music and attending her husband Clarence’s fiddle and guitar performances with the Old Time Fiddlers at various locations including the nursing homes.
Memorial services will be held at Vining Funeral Home on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 3 p.m. with a viewing at 2 p.m. Graveside services will follow at the Safford Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Beehive Assisted Living, Haven Hospice, Scott Mulleneaux and Valerie Palma, and the caregivers at Essential Patient Care for taking such good care of our beloved mother. We are so grateful for the care she received at these facilities.
