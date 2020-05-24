Gabrielle Nicole Tavison of Sahuarita unexpectedly passed away on May 19, 2020, at the age of 23. She was born on April 23, 1997, in Safford, Arizona to Daniel Joseph Tavison & Diane Marie Sotelo.

A viewing will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at The New Life City Church in Safford from 10 a.m. to noon with the funeral starting at noon.

