Gabrielle Nicole Tavison unexpectedly passed away on May 19, 2020, at the age of 23. She was born in Safford, Arizona to Daniel Tavison & Diane Tavison.
“Gabby” was raised in Morenci, Arizona, later residing in Sahuarita, Arizona. She graduated from Morenci High School in 2015, and from Eastern Arizona College in 2018 with honors and an associates’s degree in general studies.
Gabby worked as a nanny and loved helping and caring for others. She loved being with family and friends. She enjoyed being on the go, whether it was concerts, river trips, BBQ's or "kickbacks". She was truly a loving social butterfly.
She is survived by her parents, Daniel Tavison and Diane Tavison, her siblings Adrianna Tavison, Maria Isabel Tavison, and DJ Tavison, and her nephew and niece. She is also survived by her great-grandfathers, Julio Tavison and William Leaman, grandmother Phoenix Sotelo, grandfather Phillip Tavison, grandmother Kim Ollick, uncles, aunts, and numerous cousins, family, and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her grandfather Robert Sotelo, cousin Christopher Robert Morales, and great grandmothers Esther Tavison and Vivian Leaman.
A viewing was be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the New Life City Church beginning at 10 a.m. with the funeral services beginning at noon with Dr. Phillip Tutor conducting.
