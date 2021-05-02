Gale Preston Switzer, Sr., was born April 17, 1943 in Clovis, NM. Gale entered into rest on April 29, 2021, in Central, AZ at the age of 78.
He was preceded into rest by: both his parents, and brother.
He is survived by: his loving wife, Timalie Switzer; children, Steven, Rick, Preston, Brian, Justin, Nichola, David and Dodie; also 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Gale will be conducted at the Hubbard Cemetery on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 10 a.m., with military honors being conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard.
Family will receive friends Monday evening, May 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
