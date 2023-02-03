Gary Fred McBride

Gary Fred McBride was born April 11, 1931 in Safford, Arizona, to Harold McBride and Fay Nelson McBride. Gary was raised in Safford and graduated from Safford High School in 1949. Gary then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Minnesota/Wisconsin area. Upon his return from his mission, Gary enrolled in Eastern Arizona College where he graduated with a degree in Automotive.

Gary was drafted into the US Army and served time in Korea. Gary recieved an Honorable Discharge in 1956 and returned to Arizona where he enrolled in Arizona State University. While attending ASU, he met Ruth Whitmer and the two were married June 1, 1956. Gary graduated from ASU in 1958 with a Bachelors Degree in Secondary Education-Industrial Arts, Automotive.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary McBride as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments