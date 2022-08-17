Gary Grant Allred, 81, of Santaquin, Utah, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on the morning of Sunday, August 14, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving wife, son and daughter-in-law as he passed into his Heavenly realm.

He was born April 18, 1941, to Joseph Grant Allred and Ellen Leora Damron at home in Safford, Arizona, where he grew up. He was the eldest of 6 children, having 4 brothers and 1 sister. He graduated from Safford High School, served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West Mexico Mission, and attended Brigham Young University where he earned a Master's Degree in Counseling and Guidance, with a Minor in Spanish. He met Reva Lou Carter, the love of his life, at BYU and was sealed to her in the Mesa Arizona Temple on May 30, 1964. He dedicated his life to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and was a devoted husband and patriarch to his family, including his wife, 8 children, 25 grandchildren and 20 (almost) great-grandchildren.

