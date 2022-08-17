Gary Grant Allred, 81, of Santaquin, Utah, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on the morning of Sunday, August 14, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving wife, son and daughter-in-law as he passed into his Heavenly realm.
He was born April 18, 1941, to Joseph Grant Allred and Ellen Leora Damron at home in Safford, Arizona, where he grew up. He was the eldest of 6 children, having 4 brothers and 1 sister. He graduated from Safford High School, served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West Mexico Mission, and attended Brigham Young University where he earned a Master's Degree in Counseling and Guidance, with a Minor in Spanish. He met Reva Lou Carter, the love of his life, at BYU and was sealed to her in the Mesa Arizona Temple on May 30, 1964. He dedicated his life to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and was a devoted husband and patriarch to his family, including his wife, 8 children, 25 grandchildren and 20 (almost) great-grandchildren.
He loved teaching various age groups, including Seminary (for a short time), Middle and High Schools in Safford, Arizona and Salt Lake County, Utah. His favorite subjects to teach were Spanish and Math, and any spiritual subject at church. He was one of the best teachers around.
One of his greatest joys was sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting new people. He was always friendly and outgoing to everyone around him. He loved learning, reading and studying the scriptures, serving in callings and multiple missions for the Church, and attending and serving in the Temple. There was rarely a time when he was reserved in the background of a social setting, and often shared stories and memories at family gatherings.
His passions and hobbies included golf, stargazing, camping, fishing, completing puzzles (jigsaw, crossword and sudoku), and making wooden walking sticks for his grandchildren's 8th birthdays. He loved growing his favorite veggies in his garden, and owning trucks, which he named.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Ora Lee Allred, and survived by his brothers Richard, Robert, Chris and Max Allred.
He is survived by his loving wife, Reva, his children Kimberly (Stuart) Smith, Shannon (James) Glaittli, Russell (MariLee) Allred, Misti Allred, Kent (Teresa) Allred, Michael (Amy) Allred, Eric Allred and Joshua Allred, his 25 grandchildren and 18 (almost 20) great-grandchildren.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend to everyone who knew him. He will be greatly revered and missed. We are ever so grateful for the peace and knowledge of the Gospel of our Savior Jesus Christ, and know he is in loving arms and great reunions!
Funeral services will be held this coming Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 250 S 580 E, in Santaquin, Utah. Friends and Family may visit Friday, August 19th from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Santaquin City Cemetery. Special Thanks to Santaquin City Paramedics and Police Departments, and the Brown Family Mortuary for helping us through it all.
