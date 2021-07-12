Gary Lamar Gale
Gary Lamar Gale, 69, of Thatcher, entered into eternal rest on July 9, 2021. His wife of 51 years, Christine, and family were by his side.
Gary was the epitome of “community” servant. He was dedicated to his family and serving the community as a citizen and law enforcement officer.
Gary worked for Phelps Dodge as a journeyman brick mason and served as a law enforcement officer for Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office. He served as a deputy sheriff and jail commander.
After retiring, Gary continued his career serving as the assistant Chief of Police for Pima. He retired in 2018.
Gary was preceded in death by: his parents, Robert and Noralea Gale, and brother Terry.
Gary is survived by: his wife, Christine; his children, Cheryl Carrasco and Ryan Gale; grandchildren, Brennan Varela, Jessica Peabody, and Danielle Rousseau; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Gary will be conducted Friday morning, July 16, 2021, at 10 a.m., the Duncan Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Bishop Jay Larson of the Thatcher Third Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Franklin Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday morning, July 16, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Duncan Stake Center Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
