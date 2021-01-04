Gayanne Kathryn Sandoval, beloved daughter, sister, mother aunt and friend, age 62 and a resident of Safford, went to be the Lord Monday afternoon, Dec. 28, 2020, in the home of her sister, Angel Hudson, following a valiant battle with cancer for 11 months.
Kathy was born Aug. 1, 1958 in Seguin, Texas. Kathy had a zest for life and really enjoyed being with family and friends where her fun-loving wit and sassiness really shined. She was a registered nurse and worked in several medical facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, where she called home. Her patients were her passion, as many will attest to.
Kathy is survived by: her sister, Angel Hudson (Darrell), of Safford; a brother, James Goff (Linda), of Morenci; her nieces, Christi Taylor (Stephen), Lisa Dominguez (Nicholas), Jessica Cruz (Servando), Darlene Timmons (Charles) and Danielle Hudson; her nephews, Michael Cook (Vicki) and Lance Hudson; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Kathy is preceded in her death by: her son, Aaron Michael Lawrence; her parents, Walter and Mary Goff and J.R. and Exie Serviss.
A Celebration of Kathy's Life will be celebrated later in Pueblo, Colorado, where she will be laid to rest next to her son.
