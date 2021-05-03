Gaynell Howard
Gaynell Howard, of Safford, went to be with the Lord April 1, 2021, at her home. She was 95. She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on Dec. 11, 1925, to Lonnie Otis and Rachel Phillips, and she married Hurley Carpenter in Phoenix, Arizona.
Gaynell had her first son, Paul, in 1946 then moved to Morenci where Hurley worked for Phelps Dodge. They had three more children; Clarissa “Cress” (Kirby) Black, Lonnie (Rita) Carpenter, Rachel Lynn (Randy) Micetich.
The family moved to Duncan, Arizona and built a home on a small farm.
Later, Gaynell moved to Safford and married Glen Howard who had five children; Glenna Fay, Allan, Elizabeth, Rudd, and Marietta. They bought a tavern called “Blocky’s Little Maverick,” then sold and bought “The Pink Pony” in Solomon, Arizona renaming it “The Ly-N-Brag.” Many people knew and loved Gaynell. After selling in 2009 she enjoyed her retired life gardening and enjoying spending time with family.
She loved reading books, studying her Bible, and watching ministry programs. She always remarked how she didn’t know why God was keeping her here so long.
Gay was preceded in death by: her son, Paul; husband, Glen; son, Lonnie; and granddaughter, Dusty Billingsley.
She had seven grandchildren; Dusty Billingsley, Sandy (Mike) Albenathy, Paul Carpenter, Stephanie (Raul) Maza, Amanda (Lance) Taylor, Jacob Carpenter and Shawna Carpenter; along with 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was so proud of all her children and grandchildren. We will miss her until we see her again.
Memorial services for Gaynell will be conducted Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the River Community Church by Pastor David Chapman.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.