Gene C. Taylor

Gene Carl Taylor will be forever remembered by his loving family. Gene passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born on August 31, 1948, in Safford, AZ to parents Mansel Eugene Taylor and Nellie Mae Kirchner Taylor and siblings Ray and Rick.

Gene graduated from Safford High School, class of '67. He then joined the U.S. Army here in Safford and honorably served his country earning the rank of PVT E-3. After earning his Purple Heart Medal and being discharged from military service, Gene became a Police Officer with the Safford Police Department earning the position of Sargent.

