Gene C. Taylor

Gene Carl Taylor will be forever remembered by his loving family. Gene passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born on August 31, 1948, in Safford, AZ to parents Mansel Eugene Taylor and Nellie Mae Kirchner Taylor and siblings Ray and Rick.
Gene graduated from Safford High School, class of '67. He then joined the U.S. Army here in Safford and honorably served his country earning the rank of PVT E-3. After earning his Purple Heart Medal and being discharged from military service, Gene became a Police Officer with the Safford Police Department earning the position of Sargent.
On October 7th of 1987, Gene married Rita J. Walton, in Las Vegas, Nevada and to that union came 6 children; Terri, Kim and Dawna Taylor, and Allen, Wes and Lisa Preston. Gene enjoyed spending time with his family and going on camping and fishing trips as a family. He was a member of the Elks and the American Legion where he worked to serve his community. One of his favorite quotes was "Don't Be Scared!"
Gene is survived by his loving wife Rita Taylor, his children Terri (Mike) Dominguez, Kim Taylor, Allen (Kim) Preston and Lisa (Brady) Norton, grandchildren Jeremy, Alex, Amanda, Mychael, Tyler, Clint, Cody, Zachary, KayCee, Lynzie, Aubrey, Halle, Taylar, Alexis, Dusten and Braylee and 22 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mansel Eugene Taylor and Nellie Mae Taylor and his daughter Dawna Taylor.
Services were held on Friday, September 23, 2022, with internment in the Gila Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Military honors were held by the Gila Valley Honor Guard.
