Gene Edward Radke of Pearce, Arizona, passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021. Gene was born on November 20, 1944, in Yakima, Washington to Alferd Radke & Rudy Golden Neil Radke.

Graveside service is planned for Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Safford Cemetery beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.

