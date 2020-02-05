George Neil McRae, husband of Willadean Bryce McRae, returned to his heavenly home Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 91 years of age. Neil was born in Bisbee on Sept. 30, 1928, and was raised in St. David.
As a young man, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Central States and, later, he and Willadean served a three-year mission as ordinance workers in the San Diego, Calif., Temple.
He attended both Utah State in Logan and the University of Arizona in Tucson, where he met Willadean Bryce. They were married in the Mesa, Ariz., Temple, on Nov. 20, 1953, and were blessed with three sons and three daughters.
Neil obtained his master’s degree in agronomy at the U of A, and then worked for the USDA in Phoenix. Later, he became the farm adviser for the University of California in the Coachella Valley, where he worked for 28 years. He received numerous awards for outstanding service to the growers.
He is survived by: his wife of 66 years, Willadean; five children; 24 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.
A daughter, Colleen, preceded him in death in 2015.
A celebration of life is being held Saturday Feb. 8, 2020, in Indio, Calif., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, La Quinta Ward, at 1 p.m. Graveside services will be at the Bryce Cemetery, in Bryce, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 10 a.m.