George Perez Lopez
George Perez Lopez, of Safford and a United States Army Korean War veteran, entered into rest Monday evening, Dec. 21, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was 90.
George was born in White Oaks, New Mexico, in 1930, and eventually moved to Morenci. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Sergeant Lopez won the Combat Infantryman Badge, symbol of the front-line soldier, while serving in Korea with the 25th Infantry Division.
Mr. Lopez worked for the Phelps Dodge Mining Corporation in Morenci for over 35 years before he retired and moved to Safford as his permanent residence.
George was preceded in death by: his beloved wife, Mary Lou, who passed away in 1996. He also lost three sons; Georgie, Michael and Daniel; as well as a granddaughter, Georgette. George is survived by: his younger brother, Andy, of Tucson; two daughters, Gloria, of Safford, and Vivian, of Morenci; two sons, Steve, of Chandler, and Tony, of Gilbert; 23 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
George leaves a legacy of a man who was devoted to his family, enjoyed cooking and watching all sports. He was passionate about coaching baseball for many years, extremely hardworking and always welcoming. When people describe George, they always begin with the word kind.
His joke telling was legendary and he will always be remembered fondly and with love by his family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Lopez was celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church by Rev. Nathaniel Mma. Committal with military honors conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard followed in the Bunker Cemetery.
