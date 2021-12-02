Purchase Access

George W. Gumfory, Sr., a resident of Safford, peacefully passed into rest Monday evening, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Haven of Safford. George as 62.

Services for George are currently pending and will be announced at later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of George Gumfory, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

