Gerald Montierth, 89, of Safford, entered into eternal life Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services for Mr. Montierth will be conducted Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Safford Stake Center by Bishop Craig O’Donnal, of the Safford Fifth Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening, Oct. 3, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home, and Friday morning from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Safford Stake Center Relief Society Room.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.