Gerald Theodore White, or Jerry as he was known to most, entered into rest Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his residence in Duncan, Arizona, surrounded by family. He was 77.
Although Jerry came from humble beginnings, he set the example of hard work, integrity and perseverance.
Jerry is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Louanne; his daughter, Shelley Clouse; his son, Brad White; a sister, Beverly Holliday; along with 12 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Jerry were conducted Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 3 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Duncan by Pastor Brad Boyd. Concluding services followed in the Duncan Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.