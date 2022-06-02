Geraldine Williams Wiggins
Geraldine (Gerry) Williams was born in Mesa, Arizona to Idell Ferrin Williams and Waldo Williams. She was welcomed by sister, Carrie Jean. The family was complete when they were joined by Floyd, Claudia, Barbara Sue and Della Beth. Geraldine’s early schooling was at Alma School, on the same road they lived on, a 1/2 mile walk each way.
She attended Thatcher High School while living with grandparents, Charlie and Bettie Ferrin, later making her home with an uncle and aunt, Ray and Ramona Ferrin, graduating from Pima High School in 1956. She then made her home with another uncle and aunt, Orin and Beth Ferrin while attending and graduating from Sanford Beauty College. For the next four years she and Edres Bryant were roommates while she worked for Irene Williams at Merle Norman Beauty Shop above the Corner Drug.
Kenneth Dale Wiggins stole her heart and they were married early 1961. Their first, Scott, was born in Safford. A move was made to Mesa where Terrie Beth was born and Ken was employed by Fry’s Meat Depts. Next, a move to Mountain Home, Arkansas where they had a service station and Patrick joined the family. Darla Dawn was born after they returned to Mesa where Ken was again employed at Frys. Itchy feet and Food Lion took them to Hixon, Tennessee now the family had dwindled to Ken, Gerry and Darla. A move was made to Independence, Virginia where they owned a service station and grocery store Arizona beckoned and they returned to Safford in 1994 where Ken worked at Thriftee for his friend, Jake Schroder, for the next 25 years, until his passing in 2019.
Geraldine spent these married years as a homemaker. She was an excellent cook, famous for her green chili burros and pies. Living where the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints had fewer members, she was a great help to many; sharing her homemaking skills, particularly with food storage, serving as Relief Society President Homemaking Counselor and Food Storage Specialist. Over the years, they took in many “strays”; always ready to help those in need. She made hundreds of quilts, giving them away. Her hobbies were going to yard sales and helping anyone who needed it.
She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth, sisters: Carrie Jean Crum, Claudia Jones and Barbara Sue Williams. Surviving are her children: Scott (Kelli), Terri (Owen) Wood, Patrick (Christine), Darla (Ray) Nelson, brother Floyd (Christine) Williams and sister Della Wallace. Also missing her is 19 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Geraldine passed from this life in Mesa at Terri and Owen’s home May 20, 2022. Services were held at the Central Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints May 30, 2022 with burial in the Pima Cemetery next to her husband.