Gerod Alan Kimball, 38, of Wichita, Kansas, son of James A. Kimball of Wichita, Kansas and Deborah Oller of Kingman, Kansas, born February 6, 1984 in Medicine Lodge, Kansas, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at his residence.
Gerod attended South Ridge High School in Beaverton, Oregon, graduating in 2002, where he excelled in art, math, and chasing girls. After high school, he worked as an auto mechanic, metal fabricator, oilfield roughneck and tattoo artist. He enjoyed fishing, skateboarding, soccer and many other outdoor activities. Gerod’s gentle spirit gave him a special way with animals. His children, family and friends were his most treasured blessings.
Surviving are his father, his mother, his companion, Bobbi Callison of Safford, Arizona; three daughters, Ember and Savy of Tucson, Arizona and Emma of Safford, Arizona one son, Aroe of Safford, Arizona; one brother, Shaun (Amanda) Kimball of Derby, Kansas; his paternal grandparents, Larry and Jean Kimball of Medicine Lodge, Kansas; three nephews, Aiden, Bryson and Cody; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Larrison Funeral Home, 120 E. Lincoln, Medicine Lodge, Kansas 67104.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church, Medicine Lodge, Kansas with Pastor Tom Walters officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Medicine Lodge, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Kansas Suicide Prevention -- HQ in care of the funeral home.