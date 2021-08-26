Gerson J. Romero, of Safford, entered into rest Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center. Gerson was 94.

Mass will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.

A rosary will be offered for Gerson on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m., also at the church.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Gerson Romero as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments