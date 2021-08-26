Gerson J. Romero Aug 26, 2021 Aug 26, 2021 Updated 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gerson J. Romero, of Safford, entered into rest Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center. Gerson was 94.Mass will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.A rosary will be offered for Gerson on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m., also at the church.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home To plant a tree in memory of Gerson Romero as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Committal Rosary Condolence Christianity Safford Cemetery St. Rose Arrangement Load comments Most Popular Safford man accused of sexually abusing child over four years Missing Safford man died of exposure Morenci man confesses to molesting two girls Danny Camargo Duncan Town Council hires interim manager School districts settle water disputes with Gila River Indian Community Clyde J. Allred Three minutes with...Kyleigh Becker Over the moon: Duncan teens win honors after building Mars space settlement Fort Thomas Apaches hand Duncan 48-30 loss Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Eastern Arizona Courier Get the latest digital edition from the Copper Era You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists