Gerson Romero

Gerson was 94.5 years old at his peaceful passing. The Bible states I will give you a long life if you follow my commandments. What a beautiful blessing!
Gerson was born in Manassa, Colorado on Feb. 19, 1927.
He was called to heaven on Aug. 20, 2021, after a short visit to the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.
He was predeceased by: his first wife, Cleo Romero of 38 years, from New Mexico; his parents, Bonifacio Romero and Eliza Romero; his siblings, Lucy, Juan, Solidea, Paul, Silas, Don, Leo and Bonifacio Jr.; and lastly predeceased by his son, Charles John Romero.
Gerson is survived by: his sons, Frank Joe Romero and Elmo Robert Romero; his step-daughters, Kelly Ornelas Liska, and Robin Cobos; second wife, Virginia Ornelas; and an extended family of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and all of their children.
Such a beautiful person and soul! Gerson was a wonderful father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, a great neighbor, and great friend to so many. He will truly be loved and missed by so many. Gerson is to be buried next to his first wife, Cleo Romero (deceased 1985) at the Safford Cemetery on Sept. 3, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerson will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
A rosary and prayers will be offered for Gerson on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m., also at the church.