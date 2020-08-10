Gilbert “Baby Gil” Villescas was suddenly taken Aug 6, 2020. He was born to Veronica Sanchez-Mendez and Gilbert Villescas Jr., on August 28, 1991, in Safford.
Gilbert attended grade school through high school in Safford. He enjoyed music, drawing, doing and getting tattoos and loved spending time with his daughter along with family.
Gilbert loved going to the Bonito with family and friends and on special occasions. His favorite football team was the Arizona Cardinals.
He worked for the construction industry and roofing companies. Gilbert was a great helping hand to his family and friends. He was so funny, had the biggest smile, and so full of life. Gilbert had the biggest heart and would give anyone his shirt of his back. His main focus was to be the best father to his daughter. Ariza will forever have him in her heart.
Gilbert is survived by: his daughter, Ariza Micaela Villescas; his mother and step-father, Albert and Veronica Sanchez-Mendez; his father, Gilbert Villescas Jr. (Sandy); his grandparents, Robert and Mary Sanchez, and Gilbert Villescas Sr. (Rosanna) and Rebecca Maldonado Villescas; his aunts, Rachel Sanchez, Terry Villescas; his uncle, Chris Garcia; his eight brothers, Joseph, Marky, Brendan, Jimmy, Patrick, RJ, Damian and Dominic; his sister, Savanah; his nephews, Manny and Koda; along with so many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Gilbert is preceded in death by his aunt, Anna Marie Maldonado; his cousin, Eduardo “Wardy” Pena; his uncles, Robert and Anthony Sanchez.
The angels came for you much sooner than we planned. Now you’re up in Heaven with the angels above. Gilbert will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.