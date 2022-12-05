Gilbert Flores Ruiz was the son of Ignacio and Petra Ruiz. He was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Bisbee, Ariz. He had 14 siblings, all of whom preceded him in death except his brother David. They included Ignacio, Idolina, Juan, Luis, Alice, Roberto, Gilbert, Jose, Beatriz, David and Edmundo.
He was a gifted and talented athlete. He had many opportunities to become a professional baseball player. His father passed away at an early age and therefore was compelled to take care of his family. At the age of 20, he served our country by joining the Navy for four years, sending most of his money back home to his mom.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Artemisa Salas. They were married for 64 years before her passing. They had five children: Gilbert Jr. (Virginia) Solis, Sylvia (Dan) Montoya, Loretta (Ray, deceased) Borquez, Vivian (Rick) Villalba, and Suzanne (Housain) Monazzami.
Gilbert has 14 grandchildren: Diana Hackler, Amber and Joe Castro, Andrew Herrera, Gilbert Michael, Richard, Michelle Ruiz, Paul and Julia Montoya, Ricardo, Louis and Beatriz Villalba, Sara and Andi Monazzami, and 13 great grandchildren. With so many siblings, he had an abundance of beautiful nieces and nephews.
Gilbert was a God-loving man and a member of St. Rose of Lima Church. He loved hunting, golfing, sports and family.
Arrangements made through McDougal’s Funeral Chapel and Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main St., Safford, AZ 85546; (928) 428-1740; www.Caldwellfuneralchapel.com
To plant a tree in memory of Gilbert Ruiz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.