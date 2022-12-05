Gilbert Flores Ruiz

Gilbert Flores Ruiz was the son of Ignacio and Petra Ruiz. He was born Nov. 15, 1928, in Bisbee, Ariz. He had 14 siblings, all of whom preceded him in death except his brother David. They included Ignacio, Idolina, Juan, Luis, Alice, Roberto, Gilbert, Jose, Beatriz, David and Edmundo.

He was a gifted and talented athlete. He had many opportunities to become a professional baseball player. His father passed away at an early age and therefore was compelled to take care of his family. At the age of 20, he served our country by joining the Navy for four years, sending most of his money back home to his mom. 

To plant a tree in memory of Gilbert Ruiz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments