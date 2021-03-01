Gilbert Lucio Molina of Safford, AZ, passed on to eternity on Feb. 15, 2021, at the age of 73, in Gilbert, Arizona. Gilbert was born to Juan P. and Candelaria Lucio Molina in Morenci, AZ on Sept. 23, 1947.
He grew up in Morenci and graduated from Morenci High School in 1965. Soon after, he joined the United States Army, serving in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged from active duty, he attended and graduated from Eastern Arizona College.
Gilbert was a resident of Safford and worked for Phelps Dodge until his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and car mechanics and restoration. He also took care of our mother after her retirement from Phelps Dodge and the loss of our dad. He was an avid fan of the Phoenix Cardinals. He was always willing to give a helping hand to friends and family in a time of need.
He is survived by his brothers Esteban (Leonor) of Safford, Ernest (Joann) of Pasco, Washington, 33 nieces and nephews, Uncle John (Rosa) Lucio of Tucson, Arizona and numerous cousins.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9 a.m. with the recitation of the Rosary at 10 a.m. at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Safford at 11 a.m. Following the services, the interment will be at the Safford Cemetery. A live stream will be available for those who cannot attend on McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel Facebook Page as well as at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.