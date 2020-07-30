Ginger L. Wellbrook
Ginger L. Wellbrook, age 71 and a resident of Thatcher, passed away Sunday morning, July 26, 2020, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.
Private family services for Ginger were conducted Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 4 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home by Pastor Barry Speck of the Church of The New Beginnings.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
