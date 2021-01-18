Glade Martin Smith
Glade Martin Smith, age 72, passed away Jan. 10, 2021 in Gilbert, surrounded by his wife and children.
Glade was born on March 14, 1948 in Kingman, where his parents had their ranch, but moved to Thatcher when he was a young boy. After graduation from Thatcher High School, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central Atlantic States mission from 1967-69. Glade graduated from Eastern Arizona College, University of Arizona, and Loyola University School of Dentistry in Chicago. He then moved to the Gila Valley where he practiced dentistry for 37 years.
He married Carolyn Lunt on Aug. 27, 1974 in the Manti Utah Temple.
Glade loved to learn and was a man of many differing hobbies. He particularly enjoyed things he could create or make with his hands, and things that he could invent to make a project easier. Glade learned to forge, to sculpt, to weld, to tan hides, to use HAM radios, to make rope, to fly airplanes and gyrocopters, to memorize poems and scriptures, and to do orthodontic work.
Glade and Carolyn served a mission on the San Carlos Reservation, volunteered for many humanitarian dental trips around the world and loved serving in the temple.
Glade is survived by: his wife, Carolyn; and their children, Shannon Palmer (Rick), Shaun (Cheramie), Ryan (Danielle), Preston (Lindsey), Bradley (Jessica), Britni Kartchner (Derek), Matthew (Mary), Stefani Nolan (Guy), Jessica Roberts (Josh) and Trenton; 45 grandchildren; and eight siblings. Glade is preceded in death by: his parents, Keith and Etta Smith; and an older brother, Keita.
Funeral services for Glade will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple View Chapel by Bishop Brandon Welker of the Central Second Ward.
Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, Jan. 22, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Saturday morning, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple View Chapel Relief Society Room.
