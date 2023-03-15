Gladys Anderson

Gladys Anderson of Thatcher, entered into heaven on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Haven of Safford. She was surrounded by family and friends enjoying laughter and stories till the very end of this life on earth. She was a vibrant 83 years young.

Gladys entered this life on August 26, 1939 in Antlers, Oklahoma. She joined her big brother Cecil (Jr) and was born to parents Cecil Ervin and Nancy (Henager) Blount.

