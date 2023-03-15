Gladys Anderson of Thatcher, entered into heaven on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Haven of Safford. She was surrounded by family and friends enjoying laughter and stories till the very end of this life on earth. She was a vibrant 83 years young.
Gladys entered this life on August 26, 1939 in Antlers, Oklahoma. She joined her big brother Cecil (Jr) and was born to parents Cecil Ervin and Nancy (Henager) Blount.
The family of four moved to the Gila Valley in 1948 to join family residing here during the Dust Bowl. Gladys was 9, and Jr was 14.
She loved to read her romance novels and was a speed reader. Later in life she learned to crochet and made beautiful afghans and unique items for family and friends. Her delight was shopping and eating out any chance she should. She enjoyed family get-togethers and spending time with friends from her apartment and her dear church ladies.
One of her proudest achievements in life was attending EAC after completing the 8th grade as a child and acquiring her GED as an adult and making honor roll with straight A's at her local college.
Her first job was at the Safford Dairy Queen. She loved to cook and after many years of waiting tables, she began her career as a skilled cook working in Willcox at the Home Café and various restaurants in the Safford, Thatcher area.
As a young woman, she met Boyd Anderson in Safford, AZ. As their romance grew, they were married in April 1961. They were the proud parents of Marcia, Tina, and Jerry.
She is survived by her daughters; Marcia Anderson, and Bedolla and Tina Anderson. She is also survived by her Grandchildren; Brandon (Nicole) Bedolla, Eric (Mariah) Bedolla, and Brittany Bedolla, her Great-Grandchildren; Dylon, Jesse, Bella, Talia, Hayden, and Luna, her nieces Reba, Ruth, Emma, Darlene, Susie, Cindy, Sherrie, and Bette.
Gladys is preceded in death by her parents; Cecil and Nancy (Henager) Blount, her brother Cecil Blount (Jr), her son Jerry Anderson, her nephew Jon Daniels, and her son-in-law Vinny Bedolla.
Services will be conducted on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the American Legion in Safford with Pastor Phillip Tutor officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Safford Cemetery immediately following the service.
A meal for family and friends will be at the American Legion in Safford after the graveside service where we can share her memories and fellowship.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 East Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546. (928) 428-1740.
