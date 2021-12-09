Purchase Access

Glen Douglas Roden, of Safford and a United States Army Vietnam veteran, passed Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. He was 79.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Safford Twentieth Street Chapel. Concluding services will follow in the Central Cemetery.

Viewing Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at the Safford Twentieth Street Chapel.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Glen Roden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

