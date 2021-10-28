Gloria Ann Sigala

Gloria Ann Sigala (Garcia) 67, of Safford, passed on Oct. 24, 2021.

A rosary and funeral service will be offered Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Vining Funeral Home. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.

Viewing Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Sigala as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments