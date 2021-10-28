Gloria Ann Sigala Oct 28, 2021 Oct 28, 2021 Updated 2 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gloria Ann SigalaGloria Ann Sigala (Garcia) 67, of Safford, passed on Oct. 24, 2021.A rosary and funeral service will be offered Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Vining Funeral Home. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.Viewing Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., at the funeral home.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Sigala as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home Safford Cemetery Condolence Gloria Ann Sigala Committal Garcia Load comments Most Popular Clifton couple make the most of holidays Two more Graham County residents die of COVID-19 PUSD hopes to have new high school by August 2025 Big Dreams: Local filmmakers want to showcase local talent and Gila Valley William Hoopes Found body believed to be that of missing woman EAC hosts its 55th Annual Band Day Harvest Fest Dog attack leads to rabies shots for Safford man Valley fever big problem in state, but not here Sign up for our email newsletters