Gloria Ann Sigala (Garcia) 67, of Safford, AZ, entered eternal rest on Oct. 24, 2021.
Gloria was born in Morenci, AZ, the daughter of Jesus and Patricia Sigala. Gloria’s family moved to Safford, where she was a loving mother and raised four children; Yvonne Arviso of Buckeye, AZ, Gilbert Garcia of Mesa, AZ, Paul Garcia, and Sebastian Arreola of Safford, AZ, and of course, her Patches.
She had a long career of 28 years with Safeway, where she held positions in the bakery and deli departments. Gloria was a very hard worker! Upon Gloria’s retirement, she cared for her father Joe, sister Rachel and niece Rebecca, she also spent time with her family. She often traveled to be with her grandchildren; Nessa, Cardo, Alex, Tisha, Eleana, Anthony, Aiden; and two great-grandchildren, Aly and Grey. She enjoyed the company of her son-in-law, Richard Arviso; two daughter-in-laws, Jennifer Garcia and Shelby Arreola; and two grandson-in-laws, Ormando (Peanut) Lopez and Alex Gomez.
Gloria enjoyed every moment with her family, she taught her children and grandchildren how to cook, sew, crochet, scrapbook, and how to love. Gloria also enjoyed crafting, sewing, scrapbooking, crocheting, traveling, shopping and more recently a little slot machine gambling in Laughlin, NV.
Gloria truly had a heart of gold, she was selfless and took care of everyone around her before caring for herself. There wasn’t a mountain she wouldn’t move to make her family happy. Gloria was a borrowed angel, as pure as they come. Gloria is always loved, never forgotten, and forever missed by all her family and friends.
Gloria is also survived by: brothers, Phillip and Michael Garcia, Ernest and Joseph Sigala; sister, Susan Ballesteros; nephews, Mike and Victor Ballesteros, Jojo Sigala; nieces, Lori Ballesteros and Makayla Sigala; cousins, Tony, Diana, and Dallas Moran, Alice Moran, and Sandra Marquez.
Gloria was preceded in passing by: her mother, Patricia Sigala; and grandmother, Manuela Franco.
A rosary and prayers will be offered, and funeral services will be conducted for Gloria Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home's "Chapel of the Valley." Committal services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Thursday evening, Nov. 11, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Friday morning, Nov. 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., also at the funeral home.