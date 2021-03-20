Gloria Castro Tellez of Solomon quietly passed away in the late afternoon on Friday, March 12, 2021, with her loving husband Efren, son Robert, and grandchild Kingsten by her side.
She was born on June 4, 1945, in Safford, AZ to Simon Q. Castro & Macedonia Orante Castro and siblings Paul, Ignacio “Nacho”, Pete, Louisa, Lydia, Gregory “LoLo”, Virginia “Chynia”, twins Ysidro “Chilo” and Jose “Che”, Mary, Celia “Sally”, and Simon “Bitty” Castro.
On Feb. 18, 1966, Gloria married her true love, Efren Rios Tellez in Solomon, AZ and they were blessed with four boys; Efren Jr., Richard, Nicholas, and Robert. Gloria was a bus driver and teachers aide who truly loved her “kids” and they loved her as well.
She was an excellent cook and enjoyed her time at home with her boys. In her spare time she enjoyed quilting as a hobby. She was fun-loving with a coy sense of humor.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Simon & Macedonia Castro, her brother Ignacio “Nacho” Castro and her son Efren Tellez, Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband Efren Sr., her sons Richard Tellez, Nicholas (Arbon) Nordgran-Tellez, and Robert Tellez. She is also survived by her siblings Paul Castro, Pete Castro, Louisa Ochoa, Lydia Gonzales, Gregory “LoLo” Castro, Virginia “Chynia” Castro, twins Ysidro “Chilo” and Jose “Che” Castro, Celia “Sally” Aranda, and Simon “Bitty” Castro, and her grandchildren Efren III, Haven, Riley, Maxwell, Abigail, Benjamin, and Sophia Tellez, and Kingsten Joice-Tellez, and her great-grandchildren Asher James Tellez, and Crue Wiley Tellez.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.