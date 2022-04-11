Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Gonzalo C. Ochoa

Gonzalo C. Ochoa, of York Valley, passed away at age 83 on April 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Funeral services for Gonzalo will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church. The Rosary will be at 9 am, Mass at 10, and burial immediately following at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Gonzalo Ochoa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments