Gonzalo Ogas Lopez, of Thatcher, entered into rest Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Gonzalo was 83.
Funeral will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Vining Funeral Home. Concluding services with military honors conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
Viewing Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
