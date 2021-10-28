Gordon Dale Audilett Oct 28, 2021 Oct 28, 2021 Updated 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gordon Dale AudilettGordon Dale Audilett, of Thatcher, entered the Heavenly hunting grounds Tuesday morning, Oct. 26, 2021, at his residence surrounded in love by his family. He was 86.Services for Papa Dale are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Gordon Audilett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gordon Dale Audilett Dale Condolence Residence Thatcher Hunting Arrangement Load comments Most Popular Clifton couple make the most of holidays Two more Graham County residents die of COVID-19 PUSD hopes to have new high school by August 2025 Big Dreams: Local filmmakers want to showcase local talent and Gila Valley William Hoopes Found body believed to be that of missing woman EAC hosts its 55th Annual Band Day Harvest Fest Dog attack leads to rabies shots for Safford man Valley fever big problem in state, but not here Sign up for our email newsletters