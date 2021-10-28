Gordon Dale Audilett

Gordon Dale Audilett, of Thatcher, entered the Heavenly hunting grounds Tuesday morning, Oct. 26, 2021, at his residence surrounded in love by his family. He was 86.

Services for Papa Dale are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

