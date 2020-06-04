Gordon L. Phegley or "Spike" as he was known by many, a resident of Fort Thomas and a Korean War United States Army veteran, entered into eternal life Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020, at his residence, following a battle with cancer. Spike was 84.
Graveside Memorial Services for Spike will be conducted Friday morning, June 5, 2020, at 9 a.m., at the Ashurst Cemetery. Military honors will be conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard.
