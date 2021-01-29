Gordon Lee Redding, a resident of Central and a United States Air Force veteran, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Tucson VA Medical Center, following a lengthy illness. Gordon was 80.
Gordon was born Jan. 13, 1941, in Big Rapids, Michigan. He was married to Linda “Doreen” Gifford for 42 years. Gordon worked as a factory automotive worker.
Gordon is survived by: his loving wife, Linda Doreen Redding; his children, Mark, Robin, Terry, Rory, Tina and Seth; his grandchildren, Donna, Danielle, Deidra and Rachel; his great-grandchildren, Chance, Connor, Letty, Clarence, Medinah, Adin and Violet Jo; his sister, Connie; his brother, Garry; and several nieces and nephews.
Family services for Mr. Redding will be conducted at a later date.
