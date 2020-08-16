Gordon Lyle Gilpin of Safford, AZ passed away on August 5th, 2020 at the age of 92 following a long illness. Gordon was born on August 17th, 1927 in Clifton, AZ to Rush Gilpin and Florence Gatlin Gilpin. He was one of three children including two sisters: Ethel Lee & Florence (Tiny).
Gordon attended elementary school in Silver City, NM, eventually graduating from Clifton HS in 1945. It was there that he first met his current wife Barbara Ridlon Gilpin. After graduating from HS and attending Arizona State University, he went to work for Phelps Dodge in Morenci, AZ. One to two years later, he enlisted in the service where he served three years in the US Air Force stationed in Alaska. As the years passed after his return from service, he once again worked at the Morenci mine, the San Manuel mine, Toquepala mine in Peru, Twin Buttes mine near Tucson and Tyrone mine in NM. After working 27 years in the mine at Tyrone, he retired from mining. He always said he had copper in his blood.
Gordon married Nora Elsie while in Peru in 1957. He and Nora had five children: Sherry, Gary, Carol Ann, Russell and Dave. Many years later, Gordon reunited with Barbara Ridlon at a Clifton high school reunion. They were married on April 18, 1998. This union gave him two bonus daughters (Debbie & Jacque) and their extended families.
Gordon enjoyed dancing, painting & fishing. He was also an avid book reader, and there were not many crossword puzzles that could stump him. In his younger years, he tried his hand at bull riding and bareback bronc riding.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, his infant daughter Carol Ann, his son Gary, and both of his sisters. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Sherry (Mark) McGregor, sons Russell (Alice) Gilpin, Dave (Serena) Gilpin, daughter-in-law Maureen Gilpin, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Gordon also has two stepdaughters Debbie Detherage (Denny), and Jacque Attaway (Wayne).
A memorial service will be held at McDougal Caldwell Funeral Chapel on Saturday, August 29, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m.