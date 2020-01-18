Gretchen Ann Bruce, 63, of Tucson and formerly of Safford, entered peacefully into eternal rest at her home Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Gretchen was born in Bad Axe, Mich., on Oct. 29, 1956, to Dessie Bryant Guza and John Edward Guza.
Gretchen was a skilled and compassionate nurse who, despite her own struggles with breast cancer, had great empathy for others.
Gretchen is survived by: two daughters, Devon (Andrew) Stewart, of Tucson, and Tara (Liz) Romano, of Rochester, N.Y.; grandchildren, Brian (Caleigh Mayhew) Nelson, Britney, Braydon, Mathew and Mikeal Nelson, Cameron (Crystal) Shreve, Kyndal (Graison Powers) Stewart, Kyleigh Stewart, and Alex and Max Good; siblings, Karoll Smith, of Safford, and Jack (Diane) Guza, of Potterville, Mich., numerous nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; and cousins.
Gretchen was preceded in death by: a daughter, Shannon McCormick Nelson; and her parents, John Guza and Dessie Bryant.
A private memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined.