Gwendolyn Louise Dean
Gwendolyn Louise Dean, 70, entered eternal life Wednesday morning, July 21, 2021, at home with her loving family at her side.
Gwendolyn was born Nov. 8, 1950, in Belen, New Mexico to Kenneth and Louise Pollock. As a youth, Gwen enjoyed dance, gymnastics, and spending time with her family and friends.
Gwen loved watching her brother Tom race at Manzanita Speedway, taking her sister Dianne to scary movies, and fishing with her parents.
Gwen worked at Sprouse Reitz with her parents and later worked for First Federal Savings until she married Roy Agee, the father of her children — Jennifer Dianne and Glenn Thomas. For years, she worked as an accountant, from home, for their construction business while raising their family.
On April Fools Day 1990, Gwen and her children moved to Thatcher, Arizona. In October 1993, she married her sweetheart John “Warren” Dean, Jr.. While living in Thatcher, she worked for Pollock’s Western Wear and then Haralson’s Tire Company until medical retirement in 2006. Gwen enjoyed dancing, camping, fishing, archery, and shooting. Gwen especially loved to vacation in Las Vegas and Laughlin with her family.
Gwen was a beloved mom and grandma.
As her health declined, Gwen adapted and found new ways to enjoy life. She loved spending time with her kids and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and would binge-watch television with them. Gwen had several dogs over the years and loved her furry friends.
She enjoyed her life and lived it to its fullest. She hoped that no one would say “She’s better off” when she passed on. She always said she was not better off. She had a life and people she loved. This was the stubborn, fun-loving, firecracker we knew and loved. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. We will remember her drinking Coca-Cola with crushed ice and eating anything chocolate—especially chocolate cake.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Louise Pollock and her niece Michelle Pollock Allen.
Gwen is survived by her husband, Warren and his family; her daughter, Jennifer Williams (Jacob) and their children, Addison, Grayson, and Gavin; and her son, Glenn Thomas Agee (Adelita). She is also survived by her brother, Thomas E. Pollock; her sister, Dianne K. Heim (John); many nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
Funeral services for Gwendolyn will be conducted Saturday morning, July 31, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Temple View Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central. Concluding services will follow in the Pima Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, July 30, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Saturday morning, July 31, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Temple View Chapel Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.