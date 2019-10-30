Hardy Glenn Burks, 79, of Safford, passed away after his long battle with cancer Oct. 26, 2019. He was born in Paris, Texas, to parents Eugene Edward Burks and Doris Emiline Mazy Burks. His siblings are Shirley Jean, Wanda Lou and Patsy Jane Burks.
Hardy joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1963. After returning from the military, he began working in the communication industry, later becoming a manager.
He was blessed with two children: Christine Lee and Noel Hardy Burks.
Hardy enjoyed bicycling, doing handy work of all kinds and feeding birds. He was full of energy and always willing to help his neighbors and any one in need, especially those who were less fortunate. Hardy loved to serve others in any way he could.
He is survived by: his daughter, Christine Lee Burks; and his son, Noel Hardy Burks; his siblings, Shirley Jean Burks Clark and Patsy Jane Burks Mattevi; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Hardy is preceded in death by his parents, Wanda Lou Burks Delong and Eugene Edward Burks.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.