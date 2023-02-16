Harold Curtis Brown abruptly and unexpectedly departed this world for the next on Feb.13, 2023. He was born July 18, 1946, in Tucson Ariz., and lived almost all of his life in the San Pedro Valley and other parts of southeastern Arizona.
Curtis, or Curt, was known to all as the man who would do anything to help anybody, at any time. He should have had "Service" as a second middle name. He was also known for his sense of humor, his ability to talk to anyone, friend or stranger, and especially his unwavering devotion to his God and to his family.
He was sealed for time and all eternity to an eternal sweetheart, Sheryl Pratt, on May 29, 1970, in the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they raised five children and treasured the memory of a sixth child who had but brief months in mortality.
He retired from a career of many decades in education. He served as a teacher in Riverside, Calif., and Willcox, Ariz., and as a school administrator in Duncan, Ariz. He also spent many years as a wrestling coach. Following his first retirement, he spent several treasured years teaching special education in St. David, Huachuca City, and Double Adobe, Ariz.
In his youth he served a full-time mission for the church in what was then the Southeastern United States Mission. In his golden years, he and Sheryl served in the Texas Houston South Mission from 2007 to 2009, and spent much of their labor assisting those affected by Hurricane Ike. Curtis and Sheryl went on to serve full time again in the Arizona Tucson Mission from 2011 to 2012. Their final mission together was as Saint David Stake missionaries to the Sunsites branch, which began in 2013 but was abruptly ended in 2015 when Sheryl became very ill. He immersed himself in the full-time job of caring for her until she was called home in December of that year.
Curtis treasured and took most seriously his role as a grandfather. In his grief over Sheryl’s passing, he became a live-in “Grandpa nanny” for a year to two for his granddaughters while awaiting his youngest grandchild, a boy, to arrive.
On April 15, 2017, he was sealed for time and all eternity to another companion, Meredith Anne Lane, in the Gila Valley Temple. Together they embraced the role of grandparents and supported each other as he served as president of the Sunsites branch. They also served together during those same years in the Gila Valley Temple, and after moving to Marana in 2022, in the Tucson Temple. Although their mortal time together was cut short, they treasured that time and Meredith awaits eternity with her sweetheart with a perfect brightness of hope.
Services will be held Feb. 18 in the St. David Stake Center at 381 N. Pomerene Road in Benson. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by the funeral services at 2:30 pm. Interment in the Pomerene Cemetery will immediately follow. Arrangements are by Richardson's Remembrance Center, Benson.
