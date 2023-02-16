Harold Curtis Brown

Harold Curtis Brown abruptly and unexpectedly departed this world for the next on Feb.13, 2023. He was born July 18, 1946, in Tucson Ariz., and lived almost all of his life in the San Pedro Valley and other parts of southeastern Arizona.

Curtis, or Curt, was known to all as the man who would do anything to help anybody, at any time. He should have had "Service" as a second middle name. He was also known for his sense of humor, his ability to talk to anyone, friend or stranger, and especially his unwavering devotion to his God and to his family.

