Harold L. Alexander, “H.L.,” was born Dec. 30, 1935, to Harold T. Alexander and Iola Phillips Alexander. His maternal grandmother was Sarah Nelson Hales and his paternal grandmother was Estelle Curtis Alexander, both of Thatcher.
As a young man, he spent his summers with his paternal grandmother in Thatcher in her small, brick home, which is still located next to the BeeHive Home of Thatcher, where he lived his last two years. He could look out his window and see his granny’s home, which gave him pleasure.
After high school graduation, H.L. worked in the family business, Select Cleaners. He delivered dry cleaning to the Morenci/Clifton area, which is where he met Shirley June Deweese, his wife of 64 years. H.L. was a sheet metal worker for Phelps Dodge for 40 years.
In 1962, he was chosen by the Morenci Joint Apprenticeship Committee as the outstanding apprentice to represent Phelps Dodge at an awards banquet, which was attended by Governor Fanin. He served a plumbing apprenticeship with his father-in-law, Buck Deweese.
H.L. enjoyed quail hunting with his white English pointer, which would hunt for no one but him. He was a dead shot. He, his son and nephew, belonged to the Morenci Gun Club. H.L. was also an avid antique collector and created works of art with his beautiful stained glass and frames. He was a man of many talents.
H.L. felt his greatest achievement was raising his daughter, Rosalynde, and his son, Harold, to be of good character and integrity. His goal of higher education for them was realized when each graduated with a college degree. When Rosalynde attended law school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, it allowed he and his wife to travel through multiple states and experience Badgers football.
H.L entered into life eternal Thursday morning, Nov. 7, 2019, at the age of 83.
H.L. was predeceased by: his parents, Harold T. Alexander and Iola Phillips Alexander.
H.L. is survived by: his wife, Shirley; son, Harold L. Alexander Jr., and his wife Teresa Alexander; daughter, Rosalynde Alexander; his nephew, Brent Perkins; brothers, Jeffery T. Alexander, Phillip Alexander and his wife Wanda Alexander; and sister, Audrey Ridgeway.
Funeral services for H.L. will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s Chapel of the Valley. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
