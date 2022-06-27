Harrold Loyd Henagar passed away peacefully on the 17th of June 2022. He was born in Wayne, Oklahoma on 11" June 1941 to Ben and Flora Moss Henagar He was born into a family with three sisters and a brother, and was the eldest twin. He moved to Arizona in 1980. He lived in Prescott for a short while and was then employed by Salt River Project at the Coronado Generating Station in St. Jolin's Arizona. After retiring from the Salt River Project he and Helen moved to Pima where they built a home.
He loved hunting - especially bird hunting - and fishing, and crossword puzzles. Harrold was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many positions, including as an ordinance worker in the Gila Valley temple.
Harrold is survived by his wife, Helen Trainor Henagar, daughter Tassandra Henagar (Bill) Owen, son Mark (Koren) Henagar, fifteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, two brothers Ben and Donny Henagar, sister Ella Henagar Garoni, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held July 2nd, 2022 at the old LDS church in Pima. Viewing at 9:00 AM and services at 10:00 AM. With burial following in the Pima Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Harrold Henagar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.