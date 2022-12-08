Harry Hill, 82, of Duncan passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, surrounded by his family. Harry was born on Dec. 18, 1939, in Duncan, Ariz., to Charles and Rilda Hill. He was the last of his siblings Frances, Rilda Jane, Bessie, Ella Mae, Charles, William and Martha Jane. He was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Bonnie Hill, son-in-law Joe Acosta and ex-wife Phillis Wright.
He will be dearly missed by his children Clint and Ana Hill, Shawn and Julie Hill, Derilyn Acosta, and Marty and Mari Hill. He also leaves behind his 13 beloved grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
He proudly served the city of Douglas with the Douglas Police Department for 20 years and continued his career in law enforcement by serving another 18 years with the Department of Corrections. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
He won AZ Singles State Championship and Team State Championships in 1957. He also competed and placed in the National Police Olympics in Austin, Texas. He loved playing tennis!
After his retirement, he moved to the family ranch in Duncan, where he enjoyed his garden, pecan trees and animals. He won many ribbons in the Graham County Fair for his beautiful flowers and vegetables.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to his grandson Jose (JJ) Acosta for all the love, dedication and care given to him.
Harry wanted to be cremated and have his ashes spread among his beautiful pecan trees. His family and friends will gather on his birthday on Dec. 18 in Duncan to honor his wishes. All are invited and welcomed to attend the event at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds at 10:30 a.m.
