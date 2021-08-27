Henry Clifford of Thatcher entered into eternity on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Tucson, AZ at the age of 96. He was born on Nov. 11, 1924, to Fred Clifford and Elizabeth Harper Eisenhart Clifford, in Dos Cabezas, AZ where his father was working in the gold and silver mines.
He began his schooling in Dos Cabezas until the family moved to Willcox and continued school there for the next two years. Then they moved to Solomon in 1934, and he graduated from Safford High School, Class of 1943.
He entered the U.S. Navy the day after graduation, and served in the South Pacific until he was discharged in 1945. Henry enrolled at the University of Arizona for the next two years. He worked for the Claridge and the Hooker ranches for a short time and later began working for the U.S. Postal Service in 1952, for 29 years.
Henry lived in Thatcher from 1953 until 1955, then moved back to Safford, and then returned to Thatcher in 1986. He was a member of the American Legion and the National Rifleman Association.
A viewing will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Thatcher Stake Center. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. followed by the interment in the Safford Cemetery with military honors by the Gila Valley Honor Guard.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546
